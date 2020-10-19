"The purposes (and therefore, means) of nature and arts are essentially, organically and according to the laws of the Universe are various - and equally great... and equally strong"—Wassily Kandinsky

We’re thrilled to curate some of the most famous works by Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944). Known as one of the first pioneers of modern abstract art, this Russian artist employed geometry, abstract colors, and abstract forms in his artworks. He believed that art can be used to express the “inner life” of an artist. Kandinsky’s style evolved over the years from fluid and organic to geometric and pictographic. In 1911, he founded the influential Munich group Der Blaue Reiter (“The Blue Rider”; 1911–14). Later, in 1921, he started to teach at Bauhaus, the historic art school that brought together influential contemporary artists including Joseph Albers, Lazlo Maholy-Nagy, Paul Klee, and Piet Mondrian. Although deceased, both Kandinsky and the Bauhaus movement are still influencing today’s art and design world. We have digitally enhanced these paintings, and they are free to use and download under the CC0 license.