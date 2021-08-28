Wilhelm von Wright (1810-1887) was a Swedish-Finnish painter, illustrator, and amateur naturalist. His two brothers are also an illustrator, known as the ‘Von Wright brothers’. In 1823, the oldest brother, Magnus, invited Wilhelm to produce the multi-volume Svenska Fåglar for Swedish ornithologist, Nils Bonde. His most important solo effort involved Skandinaviens fiskar which he provided 60 color illustrations. Wilhelm lived mainly on the island of Orust, Sweden. In 1835, he was elected to the Royal Swedish Academy of Arts. Near the end of his life, he had a stroke which leave him disabled and couldn’t produce more artwork. We have curated his animals illustrations to download for free under the CC0 license.