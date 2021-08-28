Willem van Leen (1753-1825) was a Dutch artist and specialist in floral still life paintings. He is best known for his mantelpieces, overdoors, and art for interior decoration. While based in Paris, The Duchess of Russia commissioned van Leen to design wall decorations for the Pavlovsk Palace in St. Petersburg. He also contributed to other classical artist paintings with intricate flowers and fruits. We have digitally enhanced his public domain paintings. They are free to download, print and use under the CC0 license.