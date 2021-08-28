rawpixel
William Henry Hunt (1790&ndash;1864), a 19th century British painter and watercolorist specialized in still life compositions. His early works were watercolor landscapes and portraits, but he later concentrated on painting still lifes of flowers, fruits, bird nests and eggs, figures in domestic settings and candlelight scenes. He is famous for developing a unique technique to create an enamel-like appearance to his paintings, which influenced many Victorian artists. This collection of Hunt&#39;s public domain illustrations is free to download under the CC0 license. Please don&#39;t forget to also check out rawpixel&#39;s designs derived from his original works.

