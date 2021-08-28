Winslow Homer (1836–1910) is regarded as one of the greatest American painters of the 19th century. Homer utilized both oil paint and watercolor in depicting 19th century American Sea and landscapes and the daily lives of those who inhabited it. He was sent to work as an artist-correspondent for the new popular illustrated journal Harper’s Weekly in 1861. We have digitally enhanced many of his beautiful public domain artworks including “the Gulf Stream”, “Croquet Scene”, “Northeaster” and many more. They are all free to download and enjoy under the CC0 license.