Wladyslaw Theodor Benda (1873-1948) was a Polish painter, illustrator, and designer. He studied art in Poland and Austria, then he moved to live in the United States. He began his career as a graphic artist producing illustrations for famous magazines such as Ladies' Home Journal, Collier’s, McCall’s, and Good Housekeeping. Benda often portrayed beautiful women as exotic and mysterious. He also designed many posters for the World War I and II for relief efforts. Benda was fiercely proud of his Polish heritage, he designed posters for both Poland and America. After World War I Benda became an accomplished mask maker and costume designer. Benda’s renown was such that it was he who authored the Encyclopædia Britannica article on masks and mask history. His portraits of beautiful women are made available for you to download under the creative commons license.