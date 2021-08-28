World Trade Center Attack
Moving images of the September 11 attacks. This collection shows the disastrous aftermath of the New York terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center including photographs of firefighters and rescue operations in the moments after the attack. Images, courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress, from an unedited film taken by an anonymous photojournalist at ground zero on September 11, 2001
Moving images of the September 11 attacks. This collection shows the disastrous aftermath of the New York terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center including photographs of firefighters and rescue operations in the moments after the attack. Images, courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division of the Library of Congress, from an unedited film taken by an anonymous photojournalist at ground zero on September 11, 2001