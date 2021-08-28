Xiang Shengmo
Chinese flowers, landscapes and poems by Ming dynasty artist Xiang Shengmo (1597–1658). The son of Xiang Yuanbian, one of the greatest collectors of painting and calligraphy in Chinese history, grew up surrounded by incredible artworks. The style of previous masters are featured in his paintings. Download these beautiful public domain artworks for free under the CC0 license.
Chinese flowers, landscapes and poems by Ming dynasty artist Xiang Shengmo (1597–1658). The son of Xiang Yuanbian, one of the greatest collectors of painting and calligraphy in Chinese history, grew up surrounded by incredible artworks. The style of previous masters are featured in his paintings. Download these beautiful public domain artworks for free under the CC0 license.