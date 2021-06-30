Zhang Ruoai
Flower and bird paintings by the Chinese artist Zhang Ruoai from the Qing dynasty (1644–1911), the last imperial dynasty of China. The Qing dynasty is known for its amazing art and innovations. We have digitally enhanced these beautiful Chinese botanical artworks into high-resolution printable quality. They are free to download under the CC0 license.
