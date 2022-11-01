E.A. Séguy
Browse the full collection of Émile-Alain Seguy's vintage Art Deco & Art Nouveau patterns. Digitally remastered by rawpixel from our own original editions of Floréal. Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux, Suggestions pour Étoffes et Tapis, and Samarkande. Including beautiful remixed seamless patterns created for you in PSD & vector formats
Browse the full collection of Émile-Alain Seguy's vintage Art Deco & Art Nouveau patterns. Digitally remastered by rawpixel from our own original editions of Floréal. Dessins & Coloris Nouveaux, Suggestions pour Étoffes et Tapis, and Samarkande. Including beautiful remixed seamless patterns created for you in PSD & vector formats