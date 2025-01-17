https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16858805SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264Cute cats in clothing and party hats celebrating at a birthday table filled with cake and cookies, videoMoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.44 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.41 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare