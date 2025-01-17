https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16858813SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cozy kitchen scene where a blue pot on the stove is gently simmering. The camera slowly pans from left to right, capturing the ambiance of the kitchen, video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.83 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.1 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.78 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare