https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16872989SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Cheetah roaming African savanna, it strides gracefully through the tall grass while glancing toward a distant herd of antelopes, videoMoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 83.7 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 52.21 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.98 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 12.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare