https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16910197SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A joyful child rides on a Labrador in a rural setting, capturing a moment of friendship and adventure. Shot in a wide-angle, low camera perspective video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.5 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.35 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare