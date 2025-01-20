https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913543SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Elderly woman in vibrant pink sunglasses and floral attire, expressing joy. Playful and colorful concept. Close-up, eye-level camera angle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.31 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.6 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare