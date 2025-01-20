https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913564SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene sunset behind a hilltop cross, symbolizing peace and reflection. The video captures the scene with a wide-angle shot from a low perspective, video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.13 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.7 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.34 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.51 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare