rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913616
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A mystical, golden-lit stage with swirling patterns, evoking a sense of magic and wonder. Wide-angle shot captures the grand ambiance, video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.97 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.03 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.58 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.94 MB

View personal and business license