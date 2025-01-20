https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913633SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A serene video of a cross silhouetted against a dramatic sky with sun rays piercing through clouds. Captured from a low angle, video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.34 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.42 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare