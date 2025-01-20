rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913676
Save
Video Info
0:09
30 FPS
H.264

A serene scene of a Jesus gently cradling a fluffy lamb, conveying warmth and care. Close-up shot, focusing on the lamb's face, video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.74 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.47 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.28 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.73 MB

View personal and business license