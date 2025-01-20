rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913683
Save
Video Info
0:11
29.97 FPS
H.264

A serene depiction of an angelic Jesus figure ascending through clouds, symbolizing peace and divinity. Soft lighting and upward camera angle enhance the ethereal feel, video.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.57 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.61 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.31 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.94 MB

View personal and business license