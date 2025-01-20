https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913689SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Sleek modern kitchen with minimalist design, featuring marble and wood accents. Open-concept layout. Wide-angle shot, showcasing spaciousness, video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.24 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.69 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare