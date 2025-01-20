https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913710SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Colorful Easter eggs on grass at sunset, surrounded by glowing particles. Enchanting and magical atmosphere. Wide-angle video shot, cinematic style.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.96 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare