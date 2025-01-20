https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913740SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A serene night view of a modern house with a lush garden, captured in a wide-angle shot. The video showcases tranquility and elegance. Wide-angle video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.53 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare