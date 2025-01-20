https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16913747SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264Modern house with lush garden, vibrant flowers in foreground. Sleek architecture, sunny day. Wide-angle shot, steady camera. Video captures tranquility.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.48 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 16.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.05 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.13 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare