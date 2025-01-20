https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16916823SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Soft, dreamy shadows of palm leaves dance on a textured beige wall, creating a serene, tropical ambiance. Video shot from a fixed overhead angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 26.06 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.75 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.52 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.34 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare