https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16917682SaveSaveVideo Info0:0729.97 FPSH.264A joyful African American woman enjoys music with headphones in a warmly lit room, capturing a vibrant and relaxed mood. Close-up, eye-level video angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.02 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.99 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.19 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare