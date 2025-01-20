https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16917713SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264A dynamic protest scene with passionate female demonstrators holding signs, emphasizing activism and unity. Shot with a wide-angle lens. Video, street-level angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.88 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare