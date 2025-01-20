https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16917743SaveSaveVideo Info0:1029.97 FPSH.264A retro couple joyfully dances in vintage clothing against a blue backdrop, capturing a nostalgic vibe. Video shot from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.94 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.08 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.59 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare