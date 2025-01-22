rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933350
Save
Video Info
0:07
30 FPS
H.264

The video captures a close-up of hands typing on a laptop, bathed in neon blue and pink light, creating a tech-savvy atmosphere. Low angle camera.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 53.96 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 50.31 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.02 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.66 MB

View personal and business license