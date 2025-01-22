https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933392SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing lavender flowers swaying gently in the breeze, bathed in warm sunlight, with a close-up camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 37.45 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.61 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.99 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare