https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933397SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264The video features a stylized, animated dog with a minimalist design, emphasizing simplicity and charm. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 5.78 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.84 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 394.37 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 1.82 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare