https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933978SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSH.264The video features a minimalist concept, showcasing a single apple on a wooden table, with a focus on simplicity and elegance. Shot from a front camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 3.93 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 2.32 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 361.34 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 2.38 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare