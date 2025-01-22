https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933980SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures serene water ripples, emphasizing tranquility and nature's beauty. Shot with a close-up camera angle for immersive detail.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 55.21 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 38.89 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 12.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 11.42 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare