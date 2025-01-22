https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933981SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures serene moment of a woman in a mosque, adorned in a detailed hijab, with vibrant stained glass backdrop. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.65 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.35 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.36 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare