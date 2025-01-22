https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933986SaveSaveVideo Info0:0829.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene moment of contemplation, highlighting natural beauty and soft lighting, shot from a side profile camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 24.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare