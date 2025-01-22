rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933987
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

The video showcases a makeup palette floating on swirling water, highlighting its shimmer and elegance. Captured from a top-down camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 43.06 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 26.82 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.08 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.62 MB

View personal and business license