https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933993SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A serene video capturing a close-up of a dew drop on a leaf, reflecting the surroundings. The macro style enhances detail. Low-angle camera shot.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 8.97 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.46 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 780.61 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.4 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare