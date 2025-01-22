https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933995SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a close-up of a person wearing sunglasses, highlighting reflections and shadows, with a focus on style and detail, low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 47.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.39 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare