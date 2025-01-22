rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16933997
Save
Video Info
0:07
29.97 FPS
H.264

The video captures a slow-motion drop of a red fruit into water, highlighting ripples and splash with a close-up camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 31.14 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.12 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.46 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.62 MB

View personal and business license