rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934158
Save
Video Info
0:08
29.97 FPS
H.264

Video captures a vibrant cafe scene with a smiling barista serving a green smoothie. Bright, lively atmosphere with a close-up camera angle.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 22.53 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.71 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.99 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.77 MB

View personal and business license