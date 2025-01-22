https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934176SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a cozy bedroom scene with soft lighting and a view of rain through a window, creating a serene atmosphere. Low-angle camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 48.68 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 27.28 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.26 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare