https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934782SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a majestic castle against a vibrant sky, evoking a fairytale ambiance. Shot from a low angle, enhancing its grandeur. Camera angle: low.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 46.31 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 23.6 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.64 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare