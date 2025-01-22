https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934799SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video captures serene underwater scene with gentle ripples and light reflections, creating a tranquil ambiance. Shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 73.08 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 43.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 13.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare