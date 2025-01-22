https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934851SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video showcases a vibrant close-up of glossy cherries, emphasizing their rich red color and texture, filmed from a top-down camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 36.28 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.24 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.75 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare