https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16934953SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a vibrant purple flower emerging from snow, symbolizing resilience, with a low-angle camera shot highlighting its beauty.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.84 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.97 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.54 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare