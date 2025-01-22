https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16935015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video captures a serene, cozy atmosphere with lit candles and wheat on soft fabric, using a close-up camera angle for an intimate feel.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.58 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.26 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.03 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare