https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937094SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264The video features a dramatic, minimalist concept with a coin spinning on a reflective surface, captured from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.98 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.3 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare