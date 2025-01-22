https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937134SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264A time-lapse video capturing a seedling emerging from soil, symbolizing growth and renewal, shot from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.11 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.66 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.22 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare