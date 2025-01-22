https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937494SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video of a focused architect sketching designs in a sunlit office, showcasing creativity and concentration. Captured from a side angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 23.63 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 11.78 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.61 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare