https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/16937623SaveSaveVideo Info0:1129.97 FPSH.264Video of an open book with pages turning in soft sunlight, creating a serene and contemplative mood. Captured from a low camera angle.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 28.17 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.57 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.89 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.66 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare